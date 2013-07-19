Peter Leeds Offers Up-to-the-Minute Insights on Top Penny Stocks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Peter Leeds, an acclaimed penny stock trading mentor, requires no introduction in the stock market world. This stock trading guru has been consistently offering his followers up-to-the-minute insights on top penny stocks. He is considered to be the most trusted consultant when it comes to trading in the current markets.



His team of dedicated and proficient specialists provides the most credible recommendations on hot penny stocks. They continuously track performance of various companies and based on their research and analysis, they give investors knowledge on the best opportunities.



Peter Leeds speaks about his team who are all specialists in penny stock trading “Along with my full team, we've been around for 15 years and have sold over 35,000 subscriptions during that time. Whether they were to brand new investors who have never bought a share of stock in their life, or to very experienced traders looking for some high quality companies, we were able to help.”



He adds, “My team works very hard to analyze and review thousands of investment opportunities in the stock market, and those companies which make it to our third level of selection are put through a rigorous and demanding analysis.”



Peter Leeds along with his team publishes Peter Leeds Penny Stocks, an online newsletter that's instantly accessible when one signs up for a free trial. They release buying opportunities to subscribers of the newsletter, along with daily updates, their renowned Hot List of top picks, special features, and much more.



Everyone on the team at pennystocks.net has taken the pledge to provide unbiased stock picks. This means that they do not take trading positions in any of the stocks that they recommend to subscribers, and they do not take any type of financial incentives from any third parties in order to “push” a specific stock. Peter Leeds describes this practice as it happens throughout the industry and notes that this is often a hidden motive for stock pick newsletter providers.



About Peter Leeds

Peter Leeds is The Penny Stock Professional leading the industry for over 12 years, and has provided more than 35,000 subscriptions. As the leading expert on penny stocks, Peter Leeds is frequently contacted by top media organizations like CNNfn, NBC, CBS, and Fox for his comments and views. They have a full penny stocks team working for clients providing everything from analysis to editorial, customer service to publication with the Peter Leeds advantage.



To learn more visit: http://www.pennystocks.net