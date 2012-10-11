Peter Leeds Penny Stock Guide Offers Safety Guidelines for Prolific Penny Stock Trading

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- The Penny Stock Guide, the newsletter that educates investors about the fundamentals how to play it safe while penny stock trading, offers safety guidelines for prolific penny stock trading. With years of research done by Peter Leeds on penny stocks and trading techniques, the expert analyst now shares his secrets for safely investing in penny stocks through the free newsletter. The online newsletter contains extensive information about penny stocks and the best penny stock to buy. The newsletter publishes a price range opinion at which to buy the stocks as well as provides both short and long term sell ranges.



A spokesman for Peter Leeds's firm stated, “All the recommended penny stocks mentioned in the newsletter are the best penny stocks to put your money at as they pass the rigorous 29-point Leeds analysis, the carefully constructed method for making penny stock calls that Peter Leeds perfected over many years. Of all the penny stocks that Peter Leeds puts through Leeds Analysis, less than 5% pass. Those penny stocks that pass, Peter and his team members go into serious analysis mode, picking the companies apart, and revealing the absolute best opportunities in penny stocks to you each week. The newsletter's refined list of penny stocks continuously presents profit-making opportunities. Many cent stocks result in significant gains and exciting price fluctuations that can expand investor's profit many times over.”



Penny stocks trading techniques apply to those stocks that are less than $5. In recent times, penny stock trading has become very popular due to its low cost. Many penny stocks represent America’s best, undiscovered, up-and-coming companies. Many penny stocks are trading for pennies because they are undiscovered or are new businesses that are not yet well known on the market. Some of the penny stocks have gone from $1 /share to $40, turning small investment of $500 into $20000 in short periods of time.



Unlike with regular stocks on mainstream exchanges, the best penny stock picks can double or triple in value overnight because of the volume of shares someone can acquire. With such low figures involved, even the slimmest of fluctuations in price can trigger a massive swing on the value of position in that stock. But choosing penny stocks with dereliction can cause an equal toll on the investor's pocket. Taking advantage of the advice of a penny stock investment professional like Peter Leeds is one way to avoid these risks.



The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks available in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades. To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net