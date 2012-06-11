Peter Leeds Penny Stocks Guide Gives 100% Unbiased Advice on Top Penny Stocks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- The Penny Stocks Guide, the comprehensive and impartial resource of investors interested in penny stocks, gives 100% unbiased advice on the top penny stocks available. Peter Leeds, the penny stock professional, guarantees 100% unbiased advice to investors regarding the top penny stocks available in the market. Penny stocks trading have become very popular in recent years. The Penny Stock Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stocks trading including how to do it intelligently and safely. The Penny Stocks Guide offers expert advice on buying and selling penny stocks, the top penny stocks available and also gives advice on good and bad investments in today’s market.



The term penny stocks generally refer to low-priced stocks of very small companies usually under $5. They are exciting and rewarding investments in many ways. Also known as cent stocks, they are highly speculative and high risk but have a large potential for profit. Investors can make huge profits with only a little amount of cash at risk. The advantage of investing in penny stocks is that their value can double or triple in a single day and do not require large initial investment. The disadvantage is that they are far more volatile than regular stocks. Investors can learn about how to trade in the stock market without risking a lot or over committing. At the same time, there is a lot more excitement and potential for rewards, because these fast paced investments often make great moves in short time frames.



Penny stocks trading can be a profitable business to get involved in, however there is one important factor that should be kept in mind: not all penny stocks are created equal. The top penny stocks are ones that meet specific trading criteria. Investors need to look into every aspect of the company. Investors should research things like good trading volume, the industry, and see what other professionals say about the stocks in their newsletters. Newsletters are an important source of information that investors can utilize. Top Penny Stocks newsletters are available from leading industry experts, and will help investors will be updated regarding different ideas and issues behind penny stocks and picks.



