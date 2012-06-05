Peter Leeds Penny Stocks Guide Gives the Plain English Benefits of Investing in Penny Stocks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- The Penny Stock Guide, the comprehensive and impartial resource of for investors interested in penny stocks, gives information about the benefits of penny stocks trading. In recent years, penny stocks trading has become very popular. The Penny Stock Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock trading, including how to do it intelligently and safely. The Penny Stocks Guide offers expert advice on buying and selling penny stocks, the best penny stocks available and also gives advice on good and bad investments in today’s market. The Penny Stocks Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools.



Penny stocks, also known as cent stocks, are the common shares of small public companies that trade for less than $ 5. Penny stocks are considered highly speculative and high risk but have a large potential for profit. Many investors like penny stocks as they do not require a big cash outlay to get started and investors can own a piece of a good company inexpensively. The upside of penny stocks is the ability to turn a small investment into a fortune. The downside is the volatility of the shares and the lack of corporate transparency. Even companies like Playboy, Ford, GM and Xerox used to be penny stocks.. However, they are very unpredictable and lack corporate transparency and do not have to file the same recording of public records as other stocks on larger exchanges.



While investing in penny stocks, investors should make sure that they are investing in the best Penny Stocks available on the market. Investors should try to get the feel of the company, learn how it makes money, and decide what to except the corporation to be doing in the coming years. The best penny stocks are the ones that meet an investor’s specific trading criteria. The best penny stocks are those that maximize the profits of the investor and have the least amount of risk for losses.



About The Penny Stocks Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks available in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools,to help educate them for future trades. To learn more, visit http://www.pennystocks.net