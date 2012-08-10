Peter Leeds Penny Stocks Guide Introduces Free 14 Day Trial for Their Online Newsletter for Selecting the Best Penny Stocks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- The Penny Stock Guide, Peter Leeds’ newsletter that teaches the basic principles of penny stocks trading, has introduced its online newsletter available for free trial for 14 days. The online newsletter specializes in penny stocks and penny stock picks. Investors can realize above market gains as they trade undiscovered penny stocks of the highest quality. The Penny Stocks Guide offers expert advice on buying and selling penny stocks, the best penny stocks available and also gives advice on good and bad investments in today’s market. The Penny Stocks Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools.



Penny stocks literally trade for pennies per share, or for as much as couple of dollars. The advantage of penny stocks of course is that sometimes they grow up and become mid-cap stocks, multiplying in value hundreds of times over and making many people wealthy. Penny stocks, also known as micro-caps or juniors, have much higher price volatility than larger cap stocks. This allows them to multiply in value and provide greater and quicker gains. This same volatility also is risky as losses can also happen quickly and without warning. It is precisely this volatility that draws investors to junior markets, as one good pick could help investors earn high profits as compared to investing in larger markets.



There are many resources available that help investors pick the best penny stock picks. One of the best places to seek information and advice about penny stocks trading are penny stock websites. The best penny stocks are the ones that maximize the profit of the investors based on hard research. In order for an investor to know which the best penny stocks are many traders turn to a penny stock professional who specializes in only this type of stock.



There are many penny stocks that are sub-par investments and many that are downright terrible. While maybe 1% of free information about penny stocks is reliable and helpful, the other 99% has hidden motivation and actively works to mislead investors to buy into penny stocks of questionable quality.



The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks available in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk.



