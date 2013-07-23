Peter Leeds Provides a Thorough Discussion on 'The 3 Don'ts of PennyStocks'

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- To survive in the stock market, one should not only be familiar with the do’s but also with the don’ts of the market. Peter Leeds, a very renowned penny stocks expert and the author of the acclaimed eBook ‘Pennies to Fortune’, discusses the three don’ts of pennystocks.



“The vast majority of all money that is lost in penny stock trading is a direct result of violating The 3 Don’ts. Avoid them at all costs, no matter how tempting”, Mr. Leeds suggests to his readers and investors. He adds “The three don’ts are NEVER giving out your e-mail to a free stock pick site; NEVER following free stock reports; and NEVER buying pink sheet penny stocks.”



Mr. Leeds also provides logical explanations for each PennyStock’s “don’t” by posting illustrative videos on his YouTube channel. The links to these videos can be seen below: http://goo.gl/oothT to know why one should avoid free pennystock guides; http://goo.gl/6fv4h to know why giving out emails cost the investors; and http://goo.gl/QTKic to understand the fallacy of pink sheet companies and how they can make investors penniless.



Investors should trust Peter Leeds for his unmatchable experience as a pennystock professional. He along with his team publishes Peter Leeds Penny Stocks, one of the most reliable online newsletters. It assists investors with even the smallest details regarding the pennystock markets. The newsletter offers daily updates on different stocks, the lucrative hot List of top picks, special features, and much more.



One of the reasons that Leeds believes his newsletter is more trustworthy than others is because both him and his staff have taken a “non-biased pledge”. This means that they don’t accept kickbacks from stock brokers and promoters who are trying to sell one particular stock. Peter and his team have also pledged not to take any stock holding positions in any of the companies that they recommend to newsletter readers. This prevents him and his team from making recommendations that can manipulate the price of a stock for their own personal benefit.



About Peter Leeds

Peter Leeds is The PennyStock Professional leading the industry for over 12 years, and has provided more than 35,000 subscriptions. As the leading expert on penny stocks, Peter Leeds is frequently contacted by top media organizations like CNNfn, NBC, CBS, and Fox for his comments and views. They have a full penny stocks team working for clients providing everything from analysis to editorial, customer service to publication with the Peter Leeds advantage.



