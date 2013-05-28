Peter Leeds Publishes Multiple Interviews with Top Media Outlets

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- His website, pennystocks.net, has listed some of his most recent and most interesting radio bytes. This includes his views on investing with penny stocks on the very popular Mark J Kohler Show, and his unplugged conversation with the Tycoon group. Some of the other shows that Peter Leeds has appeared on which can be heard at pennystocks.net are The Money Answers Show, CFX, Gabe Wisdom Show, and interviews with TheStreet.com, and StockGoodies.com.



Peter Leeds has also published his expertise on hot penny stocks in many of the leading magazines and newspapers such as Russia Today, Forbes, Business Excellence Magazine, Washington Times, Tampa Tribune, Buffalo News, and others. All of his published work can be read right now at pennystocks.net.



Peter Leads’ expertise is also valued by top media organizations like FOX, the Associated Press, NBC, CBS, and CNNfn. He is constantly sharing tips and advice with investors that help them to pick penny stocks which are sure to produce profitable results.



By demonstrating his knowledge even further with his own newsletter (available right now with a free trial at pennystocks.net) Peter Leeds has developed a strong and respected following among the penny stock investors around the globe. His newsletter has sold 35,000 subscriptions, while his new books for enhancing novices’ knowledge of penny stocks are also widely discussed.



Furthermore, his innovative analysis process called Leeds Analysis has made waves among investors around the world. The analysis successfully scrutinizes the health, quality, efficiency, and potential upsides of a penny stock. “It is a crucial element for the success of me and my team at pennystocks.net”, says Peter.



The Leeds Analysis process looks heavily at the financial statements from each company. Here, Peter and his team are looking at the amount of debt that a company has, the assets that are being held, the income that has been recorded, and a long list of other factors that need to be considered in order to make great investing decisions.



About The Penny Stocks Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades.