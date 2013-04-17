Peter Leeds Releases 'Penny Stocks for Dummies' to Help Traders and Investors Learn the Secrets to Trading Penny Stocks in 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- The best strategies for penny stock trading are a well-kept secret among investors. In this book Peter reveals some of his secrets that have made him one of the most successful traders in this niche. Readers will learn investing techniques to help them find undiscovered penny stocks while minimizing their risk and maximizing potential profits.



Understanding the fundamentals of a potential investment is essential for traders and investors in any niche or industry. Most common penny stock traders don’t have the time to read through long textbooks and decipher complex formulas.



Learning how to trade penny stock has now become easy thanks to ‘Penny Stocks for Dummies.’ The new book provides information on immediate & rapid result tactics, and also tells about the key considerations that you should make when investing in this type of company.



‘Penny Stocks for Dummies’ shares trading insights that will teach investors how to avoid the most common mistakes and errors that other investors are making. Readers can also access the tools that they need identify important industry growth trends. With this book investors and traders can find undiscovered penny stocks that will help to shape their portfolio and increase their overall ROI.



About Penny Stocks

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades.



To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net