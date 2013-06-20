Peter Leeds, the Penny Stocks Specialist - Offers Critical Guidance and Investment Advice

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Peter Leeds, a leading financial specialist, offers critical guidance and investment advice on the basics of penny stocks trading. He provides research information and recommends stock picks for his subscribers. His service offers a quick start package, lots of helpful articles, tutorials and investment guidance to subscribers. Peter Leeds is a one-stop source for information not only for novice traders but for the seasoned traders as well.



Penny stock trading is riskier than trading in large cap stocks, but can result in tremendous upside rewards. Peter Leeds makes the task much easier for investors by guiding them on how to invest in top penny stocks to earn maximum profits. His team provides various ideas on how to pick the best companies by providing insider tips on what to look for in order to identify weak companies and strong companies.



There are many investors who are using his services and benefiting from his expertise. Peter Leeds is straight-forward and provides all of the guidance and insights that the investors need. He publishes ‘The Penny Stocks Guide’ which provides valuable advice on investment opportunities. This newsletter is available at an affordable price and right now he is offering a 14 day free trial subscription to investors that are interested. His team researches the top stocks and ranks them based on their potential for upward price movement.



All of the stock picks in Leeds’ newsletter have gone through the Leeds Analysis process. During Leeds Analysis, all of the relevant aspects of a potential company are investigated including their financial statements, management team, and the industry trends that surround their particular niche in the market.



‘The Penny Stocks Guide’ from Peter Leeds is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors who are interested in trading these types of stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks available in the market. The guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools to help educate and prepare them as proficient traders.



About The Penny Stocks Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors who are interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best cent stocks in the market. The guide teaches the basic principles of investing in stocks, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The newsletter also offers investors additional resources and research tools to help educate them for future trades.



To learn more visit: http://www.pennystocks.net