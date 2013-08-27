Peter Leeds Now Introduces Top Penny Stock Books for Novice Investors

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Peter Leeds, a renowned financial analyst, now publishes several top penny stock books for novice investors. These are ‘Invest in Penny Stocks’ and ‘Penny Stocks for Dummies’. The books provide invaluable free tips to traders and help them learn how to get started in trading. With Peter Leeds’ books, traders learn the upsides of penny stocks and the right ways and wrong ways to invest in this lucrative market.



The open markets can be volatile and have a lot of risk. However, a solid base of knowledge can be quite beneficial while making investment decisions. In fact, knowing what to look for to identify a bad company is almost just as important as being able to identify a good company.



These books offer investors additional resources and research tools, and ensure that new investors who are not yet familiar with penny stocks get a thorough idea of how to be successful in penny stock trading. Moreover, when a trader recognizes a high quality stock, the ability to avoid poor performing companies is affected inversely, saving the investor from bad decisions and potentially serious losses.



A spokesperson for the Peter Leeds team while elaborating on the books stated, “Peter Leeds shows the reader how to capture upside potentials while minimizing risks. What makes a great stock? When is the price most likely to spike? How does one avoid bad stocks? What price should a trader take? When should a trader sell for profit? Peter Leeds, a leader in the penny stock market, shares his insights for the investor's gain. What more will the trader learn from Peter Leeds? Perhaps most importantly, Leeds steers his readers towards the highest quality companies. Here Leeds helps the reader identify just what defines a quality stock.”



These books are the go-to tools for traders and an invaluable resource for investors.



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PennyStocks.net the Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best cent stocks in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of investing in stocks, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The newsletter also offers investors’ additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades.



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