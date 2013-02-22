New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Entitled "Inflation, Welcome to America," this multi-page feature is now publicly accessible. Originally available to subscribers of the world famous Peter Leeds Penny Stocks newsletter, it can now be read online by anyone with access to the Internet.



Leeds explains that along with his full stock investing team, they produced the work to alert stock investors to the dangers and potential likelihood of approaching inflation. Covering total debt per American citizen, various nations in turmoil, and the negative impact inflation can have on a society, "Inflation, Welcome to America" provides some opinions of how best to navigate the waters of the current economy.



"We can learn a lot about what is to come," mentions Leeds, "By looking at what has happened in the past, both here and in other nations. Our special report details some penny stock investing choices which may help, as well as some other methods for stock investors to position themselves to profit."



Leeds and his penny stock investing team have also published other special reports, such as "Pennies to Fortunes - Rapid Learning in Penny Stocks." According to Leeds, these reports, along with their numerous other penny stock investing publications, their leading penny stock newsletter, published books, and media interviews, are geared to helping stock market investors to avoid the pitfalls while uncovering the really high quality companies among the thousands of stocks on the markets.



Leeds and his stock investing team abide by the 100% unbiased guarantee, which states that neither Leeds nor any of his staff have or will receive any compensation or kick-backs in exchange for analysis they conduct on penny stocks, or the stocks they profile to their subscribers.



You can instantly view the special inflation report at http://www.pennystocks.net/inflation.pdf. To learn more about Peter Leeds, his published books, and his world famous penny stock investing newsletter, visit online at PeterLeeds.com.