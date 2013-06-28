Peter Schiff Next Guest on Dennis Tubbergen's Radio Show

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen can usually be found helping his own clients. When he has a few free minutes he is busy writing his daily blog, his monthly newsletter Moving Markets or interviewing his next guest expert for his weekly radio show.



Tubbergen's next guest is Peter Schiff, and American investment broker, author and financial commentator. Schiff is CEO and chief global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital, Inc. and is CEO of Euro Pacific Precious Metals, LLC, a gold and silver dealer based in New York City.



Schiff has appeared as a guest on financial television shows and been quoted in major print publications. He is host of The Peter Schiff Show, an audio show broadcast on terrestrial and internet radio.



Tubbergen, who is an author, radio show host, and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC, spends a lot of time giving his opinions on the economy in his online financial blog. On June 21, 2013 his blog was titled Trash Collectors in Charge of Public Safety?



"In an economic winter season, events occur that might have seemed to be downright ridiculous during any other economic season, in particular garbage men and letter carriers helping to patrol neighborhoods," began Tubbergen.



Below he quotes from a June 10, 2013 CBS report from the San Francisco Bay area.



The shorthanded Antioch Police Department is enlisting the help of local garbage collectors and letter carriers to spot crime on city streets.



Employees of the local trash collector, Republic Services Inc., as well as U.S. Postal Service employees have been given tips on how to act as effective witnesses to crimes. The program, dubbed “We’re Looking Out For You” aims to add some experience eyeballs looking out for the city’s 105,000 residents.



As part of the training, drivers received a list of questions designed to help them identity criminal activity, as well as a laminated copy of the police department’s non-emergency phone number.



“It’s a huge resource multiplier for us,” said Lt. T. Brooks of the Antioch Police Department. “These are people who are actively engaged in the community and are actively participating in making Antioch a safer place.”



The police department isn’t encouraging anyone to take crime fighting into their own hands, but simply to keep an eye out for activities that seem out of the ordinary along their route.



"When you think about this idea, it makes sense doesn’t it?" asked Tubbergen. "Too bad it takes an economic winter season to help local politicians gain perspective."



