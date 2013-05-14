Peter W. Benner Announces New Website

West Hartford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- West Hartford, Connecticut Mediation, Arbitration and Dispute Resolution attorney Peter W. Benner is proud to announce the launch of a new website at http://www.pwbresolve.com/. The Connecticut attorney is located in West Hartford and serves clients throughout the region, including in New York and Boston.



Attorney Benner received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University, and his law degree was obtained from Georgetown University. He then spent 28 years as a partner at the law firm of Shipman and Goodwin, LLP in Hartford. During his time at that firm, Attorney Benner dealt in general and commercial litigation issues throughout Connecticut and other areas in the United States. Attorney Benner also served as the head of several of the firm's committees. In January 2010, Attorney Benner opened his own practice and helps clients in all areas of mediation, arbitration and dispute resolution. Attorney Benner also serves as an adjunct professor and on several committees, as well as holding several positions in the U.S. District Court of Connecticut.



Mediation and Arbitration



Attorney Benner assists clients with all mediation and arbitration needs. Mediation allows parties to settle their issues before they go to court, saving time and money. Arbitration is a fact-finding process agreed to by both parties in a dispute, and also allows them to handle their grievances without litigation. Both of these services help clients handle disputes amicably without having to navigate through the court system. This is especially helpful when cases span state lines.



Dispute Resolution



Attorney Benner also assists clients with dispute resolution services, including online dispute resolution. This service helps clients deal with any issues before they snowball into larger issues. This also saves time and money and avoids a lengthy battle in the court system.



Attorney Peter W. Benner's new website is easy to navigate and offers information to clients and other attorneys about Attorney Benner's services and practice areas. The website is powered by Avvo Ignite and allows connectivity with social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.



About Peter W. Benner

The Law Office of Peter W. Benner is located in West Hartford, Connecticut. Attorney Benner and his staff can be reached Monday to Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Appointments can be made at other times to accommodate a client’s schedule.



Contact them at:

http://www.pwbresolve.com/ or Phone (860) 337-1882