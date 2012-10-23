Peterborough & Oshawa Financial Advisors IFG Now Offer Life Insurance Services

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Meeting with a financial advisor is an excellent way for individuals to better understand their money and get the most out of it, as well. Financial advisors help to steer individuals in the right direction when it comes to learning about higher returns, investment options, new market strategies, and more.



Since 2004, Informed Financial Growth has provided financial services to clients in the Peterborough, Oshawa, Lindsay and Cobourg areas who are interested meeting their financial goals and dreams. The company is well known for helping their clients along their financial journeys through services such as mortgage, investment, and tax strategies advising; tax returns; and living benefits consultations.



“It’s not about the latest greatest mutual fund or stock, [but more] about setting a plan in place that meets all of the client’s criteria,” explains Cory Brzozowski, a senior advisor at Informed Financial Growth.



Recently, Informed Financial Growth announced the addition of a new service to their company: life insurance. Although life insurance is considered an expensive service, IFG is committed to finding the best policy for each of their clients. The company also helps their clients with the planning and budgeting process so that their policy can be covered as inexpensively as possible.



“I have been dealing with Informed Financial Growth for many years,” writes a client, B. Maudsley. “They have kept me informed of the market trends…their personal approach is what separates them from the rest. I know my family’s financial future is in good hands.”



About Informed Financial Growth

For the past eight years, Informed Financial Growth has provided financial advice and services to the Peterborough, Oshawa and surrounding areas. The company's services include investments, life insurance, tax efficient strategies, and mortgages.