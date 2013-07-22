Peterborough Trailers Company the Trailer Depot Announces New Trailer Lineup for 2013

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The Trailer Depot, a Peterborough, Ontario-based trailer supplier, recently announced its decision to unveil a new lineup of trailers for 2013. The trailer expert’s latest lineup will include a selection of cargo, utility, landscape, dump, and equipment trailers.



Many pieces of The Trailer Depot’s new inventory are available for viewing online in the company’s gallery. The Trailer Depot’s website also includes product information pages, where details about the trailers’ sizes, special features, colors, and warranties can be found. Some of the new trailers will also be available for viewing at The Trailer Depot’s location in Peterborough, Ontario.



“Our company consistently establishes high quality standards and expand our product line to be able to meet the needs of the ever changing market,” stated an article on The Trailer Depot.



Besides stocking numerous types of bins; truck beds; and new, pre-owned, and custom trailers, The Trailer Depot’s service department maintains all makes and models of trailers. Many members of the company’s staff are always on duty to ensure that all trailers are completely safe and working prior to delivery.



The Trailer Depot also operates a fully stocked trailer parts department as a part of the company’s “commitment to product quality and customer service.”



The Trailer Depot picks up trailers upon request, and leasing and financing options are available on all trailers. The company accepts payments through Visa, MasterCard, and Interac.



Individuals interested in learning more about The Trailer Depot and its services can visit the company’s website for more information. To contact the company, customers can call or visit The Trailer Depot at its Peterborough location or use the retailer’s online form.



About The Trailer Depot

Located in Peterborough, Ontario, The Trailer Depot offers trailer sales and service to customers all across Canada. The company offers a complete line of trailers to Canadians including cargo trailers, dump trailers, utility trailers, equipment trailers, horse trailers, roll-off trailers, as well as bins, motorcycle, ATV, and snowmobile trailers. The Trailer Depot also specializes in pre-owned and custom-built trailers, and has a consignment program. The Trailer Depot offers trailer sales all across Canada and guarantees that customers will not find better quality trailers for sale, customer service, or prices anywhere else in the country. For more information, please visit http://www.thetrailerdepot.ca