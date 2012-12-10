Peterborough Web Design Company Unveils New Brand & Improved Services

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Peterborough Design is pleased to announce that they have rebranded the company and improved services along with unveiling a new website. Formerly known as Total Internet Solutions, Peterborough Design is a full-service website design & Internet marketing company serving clients in the Peterborough, Ontario & Kawarthas area.



When the web design and Internet marketing company formerly known as Total Internet Solutions decided to double down on their focus of helping local clients use the Internet to attract new customers to their business, they embarked on some practical changes to reflect that endeavor. Now known as Peterborough Design, the company has made a number of service improvements and launched a new website to further that focus.



“While we have always been committed to helping local Peterborough businesses grow through the Internet, the new name, website and improved services will drive the point home to clients in the best ways possible.” says Peterborough Design Managing Director Jake Lawson. “We felt the name change would give us a more local feel and help us to better convey the message that we’re committed to helping local business owners.”



The full-service website design & Internet marketing company offers a wide range of services that can help get any brand noticed. They include comprehensive website design, web commercials & video marketing, search engine optimization, social media and online advertising.



Their Peterborough website design team creates websites that are clean, stylish and easy to navigate in order to engage new visitors and convert them into new customers or clients. Functionality can include photo galleries, portfolios, blogs, slideshows, contact forms, discussion forums, mailing lists and more. The customized online CMS ensures that absolutely everything will be easily manageable and updatable 24/7 by the client or Peterborough Design if they prefer.



Designed with the latest web standards, each website features fast loading and cross-browser compatibility. Their responsive layouts will also look great on Smartphones, tablets or PCs and they can also create dedicated mobile landing pages specifically designed for Smartphones. Clients can even get fast, secure and affordable hosting for their websites with guaranteed uptime.



In conjunction with national SEO firm RaiseYourRank, Peterborough Design also offers clients expert SEO services that utilize their advanced & proven techniques for dominating Google via targeted search results. Peterborough Design can also create a YouTube web video and use their SEO tactics to rank it in Google for the client’s targeted keywords.



In addition, the company can develop a stylish, professional and affordable eCommerce website that allows clients to sell online across Canada and the globe with every feature that they could want or need. With a focus on usability and conversion rates, each new online store is designed to take the client’s business to a new level. Review their online portfolio of projects and contact them today for a custom proposal & quote, free of charge. For more information, please visit http://www.peterboroughdesign.ca



About Peterborough Design

Peterborough Design is a website design and development company located in Peterborough, Ontario Canada. In addition to comprehensive website design, their services include web commercials & video marketing, SEO, social media and online advertising. They specialize in helping local businesses in the area improve their online presence to attract, engage and convert new customers and clients.