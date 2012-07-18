Peterson Fuel Delivery Announces It Has Concluded an Agreement With Palmdale Oil Company

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Peterson Fuel Delivery announces the signing of an agreement with Palmdale Oil of Fort Pierce, Florida today. The Palmdale Oil agreement allows Peterson Fuel Delivery to expand its product offerings to the yacht and marine industry with diesel fuel, bio-diesel and lubricants. The agreement also allows Peterson Fuel Delivery to offer fuel deliveries by truck for large orders to marinas, shipyards and private docks and allows Palmdale Oil to offer marine barge fuel services.



“We are very pleased to work with Palmdale Oil in expanding our product and delivery options”, stated Thomas Andersen, owner of Peterson Fuel Delivery, “we feel the addition of being able to offer our clients the option of barge or truck delivery will allow us to best serve our clientele”.



Lach Cheatam, President of Palmdale Oil Company commented that, “We are excited in joining with Peterson Fuel Delivery system and its business model. Peterson Fuel Delivery is a 15 year old company that offers us the ability to grow our business in the Fort Lauderdale/Miami markets.



The deal was organized by Rahn & Associates of Boca Raton, Florida, a management consulting firm. ‘We are thrilled to assist and position the two companies for a mutually beneficial business relationship”, stated Jonathan Flom, Managing Director of Rahn & Associates.



Our unique yellow fuel barges deliver fuel on the Fort Lauderdale and Miami waterways Monday through Friday by appointments by calling us at 954-760-3835 or email at sales@petersonfuel.com. On Saturdays and Sundays our a Peterson Fuel Barges are available for convenient fueling on the inter-coastal by the Swimming Hall of Fame in Fort Lauderdale and outside of Sunset Harbor in Miami. Our captains will quote you the daily market fuel prices and prices vary according to volume consumption.



