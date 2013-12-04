PetFlow Reports 300% Cyber Monday Sales Increase from 2012

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Leading pet food subscription service, PetFlow, which delivers custom pet supply orders straight to pet owners’ homes, announced today that its 2013 Cyber Monday sales more than tripled "compared to the Cyber Monday of 2012. The company attributes the dramatic spike to highly successful custom promotions, sponsored by top pet food brands including Blue Buffalo, Natural Balance, Wellness, Canidae, Natura, Merrick, and more. PetFlow has built a proprietary e-commerce platform tailor-made for its subscription service offering and, in concert with tools such as Mailchimp, has built a network of engaged customers who interact frequently with the company through orders, site visits, and social media. More recently, PetFlow rolled out an agile cloud-hosted infrastructure that allowed it to dynamically expand to accommodate its rapidly expanding traffic.



Since its founding in 2010, PetFlow has skyrocketed in popularity with pet owners throughout the United States for its revolutionary business model, which offers free shipping on the top pet brands, eliminating the hassle of lugging heavy bags home from the store. The company is touted for its interactive social media customer acquisition strategy, and is ranked #1 for Social Commerce among all e-commerce retailers by Internet Retailer. PetFlow.com has also demonstrated a longstanding commitment to animal rescue and has raised over $250,000 in donations for organizations such as the Villalobos Pit Bull Rescue, which is featured on Animal Planet's hit television show Pit Bulls & Parolees.



Says Callie Hartzell, Sales & Marketing Manager of Natural Balance pet Foods, “Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc. appreciates PetFlow's unwavering commitment to our customers since the inception of PetFlow.com, by offering our full selection of products and prominently featuring us in innovative promotions. We see it demonstrated not only through the online shopping experience and excellent customer service, but also by PetFlow’s unmatched social media interactions with followers and regular emails to subscribers. Just as important as PetFlow's dedication to our customers, is their devotion to pet rescues and animal shelters. They acknowledge their customers' desire to help and give them an outlet to do so. PetFlow's commitment to pets and the pet industry fosters loyal Natural Balance customers and a valuable partnership that is constantly evolving.”



Alex Zhardanovsky, Co-Founder of PetFlow.com said "We are very proud of what we've been able to accomplish with our small but very talented team! If today proves anything, it is that we are in a strong position to accept many new customers to our award winning service and we are very excited to continue to grow."



About PetFlow

In an age when most Americans barely have time to feed themselves, running out of pet food can be an extreme inconvenience. PetFlow solves the problem of having to make constant, impromptu trips to the pet store whenever pet parents run out of pet food and supplies. PetFlow.com carries 250 of the highest quality brands of pet food, treats, and supplies, so pet owners can care for their pets without ever having to go to the pet store again. PetFlow even carries many exclusive brands, which cannot be purchased locally, and delivers everything straight to the customer’s door with FedEx. PetFlow subscription customers customize their own pet delivery schedule and receive their pet’s food every two to sixteen weeks, making it easier to buy in bulk while saving time, money, and peace of mind.