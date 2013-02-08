Petflow.com Named by Forbes One of "America's Most Promising Companies"

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- PetFlow.com, the online store that delivers all of your pet’s needs on a schedule that you choose, has been listed at No. 72 on Forbes annual ranking of America’s Most Promising Companies -- a list of one hundred privately held, high-growth companies with bright futures.



"We are honored Forbes has selected PetFlow as one of America's Most Promising companies. PetFlow has worked extremely hard to offer a unique value to both customers and brands over the past three years. Our rapid revenue growth and monthly scale has proven that there is a significant need for online convenience, fair pricing, and free shipping in the pet supplies industry." said Co-Founder Joe Speiser



For the Most Promising list, FORBES strove for a holistic gauge of young, privately-held companies, trying to pin down their trajectories by looking at a slew of variables. Over the course of six months FORBES reviewed thousands of applications. The final assessment is based on growth (both in sales and hiring), quality of management team and investors, margins, market size and key partnerships. FORBES turned to CB Insights, a Manhattan-based data research firm that specializes in assessing private companies, to refine the search. Their MOSAIC software scans 45,000 sources to measure a company’s health. A new distribution deal, for example, marks a positive signal, while the loss of an executive is a negative. MOSAIC gathers those myriad signals into a final score that FORBES uses as an initial guide in producing the list. After verifying sales numbers, speaking with each company and debating their merits and blemishes, FORBES produces a final ranking.



About PetFlow.com

Founded three years ago, PetFlow.com was created for a very simple reason – to ensure that you never run out of pet food again. PetFlow.com’s “auto-replenishment” system allows its customers to save time and money through the convenience of automatic delivery, where they can receive orders for their favorite brand of pet food and supplies every two to 16 weeks, or at the frequency of their choosing. But it’s not just about convenience. PetFlow.com stocks more than 200 premium, health-conscience pet food brands, many of which were only available at regional, specialty stores prior to being available at PetFlow.com, such as Wellness, Fromm, Orijen, Blue Buffalo, Natural Balance and Taste of the Wild.



Since it inception, PetFlow.com has seen hyper growth and is now shipping over one million pounds of food per month to pet families across America and offers customers more than 9,000 products to choose from.



For more information, visit PetFlow.com and follow the company on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/petflow)



Contact:

Karen Ammond

KBC Media

917-379-1430

karen@kbcmedia.com