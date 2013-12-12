PetFlow.com Ranked #1 by Internet Retailer's HOT 100

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Leading pet food subscription service, PetFlow.com, which delivers custom pet supply orders straight to pet owners’ homes, was ranked #1 on Internet Retailer’s HOT 100 Specialty/Non-Apparel list. Since its founding in 2010, PetFlow.com has skyrocketed in popularity with pet owners throughout the United States, delivering 1.5 million pounds of pet food per month. PetFlow.com is praised for its revolutionary business model, which offers free shipping on top pet brands, eliminating the hassle of lugging heavy bags home from the store. The company is touted for its interactive social media customer acquisition strategy, having garnered over 1,000,000 Facebook fans while being ranked by Internet Retailer as #1 in Social Commerce among all e-commerce retailers.



The 16-person team of editors and research analysts at HOT 100 study thousands of e-commerce sites from around the globe throughout the year. This year, the selection process was much more competitive, since nominees included both domestic and international commerce sites for the first time. According to Internet Retailer’s Hot 100 List editors:



“For the specialty e-retailers in the Hot 100, selling online isn’t just about merchandising and design, it is about figuring out what their customer’s desire and finding interesting ways to meet those needs.”



Said PetFlow.com Founder Alex Zhardanovsky, "We are very honored and proud to receive this recognition from Internet Retailer. Our small, but very talented team has been working very hard at making PetFlow.com the best place for pet parents to shop and, through rigorous optimization, testing, and a never-ending desire for improvement, our business continues to grow. We are very excited about the company's future and believe PetFlow.com will be a major disruptor in the Pet Supplies category.”



About PetFlow.com

In an age when most Americans barely have time to feed themselves, running out of pet food can be an extreme inconvenience. PetFlow.com solves the problem of having to make constant, impromptu trips to the pet store whenever pet parents run out of pet food and supplies. PetFlow.com carries 250 of the highest quality brands of pet food, treats, and supplies, so pet owners can care for their pets without ever having to go to the pet store again. PetFlow.com even carries many exclusive brands, which cannot be purchased locally, and delivers everything straight to the customer’s door with FedEx. PetFlow.com subscription customers customize their own pet delivery schedule and receive their pet’s food every two to sixteen weeks, making it easier to buy in bulk while saving time, money, and peace of mind.



Contact:

Karen L. Ammond

(M) 917-379-1430

karen@kbcmedia.com