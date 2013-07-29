PetFoodia.com Explains Everything Pet Owners Need to Know About Pet Food

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Owning a pet can be expensive, and food tends to be one of the biggest pet-related expenses. Today, there are hundreds of different pet food varieties available to cats and dogs, and smart owners need to do their research in order to make sure their pets stay as healthy as possible.



A website called PetFoodia.com aims to help pet owners understand the difference between good and bad pet food while also helping them deal with other issues of pet ownership. At PetFoodia.com, visitors will find articles that explain which foods are toxic to cats and dogs as well as detailed reviews of some of the most popular pet food brands on the market today.



One of the first articles many people read on the PetFoodia.com website is called “Tips on How to Read Pet Food Labels”. First-time pet owners are often overwhelmed by the amount of information listed on pet food packaging, and some pet food manufacturers rely on this unfamiliarity to sell poor-quality pet food at a high price. As a spokesperson for PetFoodia.com explains, the website wants to put an end to this practice:



“At first glance, pet food packaging can seem like it’s written in another language. Unfortunately, we’ve found that pet food manufacturers often take advantage of pet owner ignorance in order to disguise chemicals and unnatural ingredients that are harmful for pets. We want to educate website visitors and encourage them to look beyond the hype of a basic pet food package. We tell visitors exactly which nutrients their pets need every day while also explaining why dry matter percentage is so important.”



Dry matter percentage is an important part of buying the right pet food. PetFoodia.com shows pet owners how to calculate dry matter percentage in order to ensure their pets are getting the recommended daily requirements of all nutrients.



Over the past few years, there has also been a dramatic rise in the number of natural or organic pet foods on the market. Some dog owners are happy to pay a little more for natural dog food, for example, with the hope that it will make their dog healthier. At PetFoodia.com, visitors will find rankings for the top natural dog foods available on the market today. Many natural food manufacturers also offer dog food coupons that are available through the PetFoodia.com website.



Whether learning about dog food or interested in discovering how to raise a happy and healthy cat, PetFoodia.com aims to answer any food-related cat or dog questions visitors might have.



About PetFoodia.com

PetFoodia.com is a pet food information website which tells dog and cat owners how to buy the right food for the unique needs of their pet. The website features rankings for the best natural dog foods as well as detailed explanations of the daily nutritional requirements of cats and dogs. For more information, please visit: http://petfoodia.com