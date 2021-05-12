PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at PetIQ, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: PETQ shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain PetIQ, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Eagle, ID based PetIQ, Inc. operates as a pet health and wellness company. PetIQ, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $709.43 million in 2019 to $780.05 million in 2020 and that its Net Loss increased from $11.45 million in 2019 to $77.55 million in 2020.



Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) closed on May 11, 2021, at $41.44 per share.



Those who purchased shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.