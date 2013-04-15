Petition Filed for a Cumulative Impact Assessment of Welfare Reform and a New Deal for Sick & Disabled People

Cleveland, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Those who want to help are asked to just fill in the requested detail to complete the petition and Help save the lives of many, sorry United Kingdom only.



Here is the secure link to the petitions on the UK Government Web Site petition :-



For basic information about the web site petition, visit: https://submissions.epetitions.direct.gov.uk/petitions/43154



A call for a Cumulative Impact Assessment of Welfare Reform, and a New Deal for sick & disabled people based on their needs, abilities and ambitions.



Responsible department: Department for Work and Pensions



A call for:

A Cumulative Impact Assessment of all cuts and changes affecting sick & disabled people, their families and carers, and a free vote on repeal of the Welfare Reform Act.



An immediate end to the Work Capability Assessment, as voted for by the British Medical Association.



Consultation between the Depts of Health & Education to improve support into work for sick & disabled people, and an end to forced work under threat of sanctions for people on disability benefits.



An Independent, Committee-Based Inquiry into Welfare Reform, covering but not limited to: (1) Care home admission rises, daycare centres, access to education for people with learning difficulties, universal mental health treatments, Remploy closures; (2) DWP media links, the ATOS contract, IT implementation of Universal Credit; (3) Human rights abuses against disabled people, excess claimant deaths & the disregard of medical evidence in decision making by ATOS, DWP & the Tribunal Service.



The following is another non-Government petition that if you have time may also help:-



Stop The Welfare Reform Death Scandal!



Campaign created by Moggy Militant II



To: The Department of Work and Pensions and their private companies eg ATOS



More information and petition



The flawed Work Capability Assessment is causing 32 unnecessary deaths a week by forcing the long term sick and disabled into work or work-related activity. It is also causing untold misery and fear for the country's most vulnerable. We call for its cessation now and to be replaced by a more holistic and humane system.



Why is this important?

Justice is being demanded for all those who've died as a result of harsh Welfare Reforms and who are listed on Calum's List and Peter's List, each with their own heart-breaking story. Human beings who had disabling and life-threatening conditions and had to live their last days or weeks in fear and harassment of having their entitlements withdrawn. Yes, entitlements, because every human being in a civilized society is entitled to financial security and having their needs met.



Campaign created by Moggy Militant II

Calums List: http://calumslist.org/



Peter's List: http://calumslist.org/peters-list/



People are also advised to write to their own M.P.



List of UK M.P's



The UK public elects Members of Parliament (MPs) to represent their interests and concerns in the House of Commons. MPs consider and propose new laws and can use their position to ask government ministers questions about current issues and public policy.



Find out more about MPs, including details of their Parliamentary career and contact information. The options in the drop down menu allow you to search the list alphabetically, by Parliamentary constituency, by countries of the UK, by political party or by gender

