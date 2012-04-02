PetnSave Specializes in Offering Helpful Reviews of Pet Insurance Companies

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- As anyone who has a dog or cat knows quite well, sharing a home with a pet can be a wonderful experience. Pets have a way of giving their families unconditional love as well as constant companionship.



Unfortunately, owning a pet can also be costly. Pets can become ill with a variety of health issues or suffer an injury. These situations often require medication, surgery and other treatments, which are typically very expensive.



Over the past several years, pet insurance has become increasingly popular. Similar to health insurance for people, pet insurance involves paying premiums on a regular basis in exchange for coverage on a variety of veterinary services. But for many pet owners, deciding which pet insurance company to work with can feel confusing or even overwhelming; with so many of them all claiming to be the best and offering such a wide scope of coverage, it can be hard to determine which ones are the most reputable.



A recently-launched website is already getting a lot of attention for its comprehensive, helpful pet insurance reviews of many of the top companies in the country.



PetnSave is devoted to taking the guesswork out of purchasing pet insurance. In addition to the reviews, the free online resource features educational articles about pet insurance in general, many of which include helpful tips and advice that can save pet owners more of their hard-earned money.



As an article on the website noted, it is better for pet owners to be proactive about pet insurance, taking the time to choose a company while their dog or cat is still healthy.



“You know that if your pet suffers an accident, the damage and the cost of not being able to help can be costly. But you also know that pet insurance cost is something that needs lots of consideration before actually putting a protection policy in place,” an article on the website noted, adding that in an effort to get coverage for their ill pet as quickly as possible, they often sign up for the first policy they find.



“This approach will cost you dearly. What is needed is a measured approach to picking the right pet insurance and at the right cost.”



About PetnSave

PetnSave is dedicated to offering pet owners with reviews of the best pet insurance companies. The staff at the website, which launched in January, 2012, uses a variety of research criteria including the company’s reputation, coverage and pricing and savings in order to determine their ratings. The website also includes helpful articles filled with tips and advice on pet insurance as well as pet care. For more information, please visit http://petnsave.com/