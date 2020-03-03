"PetPride," a Fun New Way to Play with Pets, Now on Kickstarter!

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- With PetPride, find a new way to discuss and brag about your pet with a loveable new game. Changing how you play with your pets, PetPride adds a deeper layer and connection to traditional games and puts your pet at the center of the story. In a fun, easy way, simply upload a picture of your pet to the application to get started. Share some basic information, including age, name, and gender of your pet, and get started on your fun, exciting story and see your pets face interlaid on in-game puzzles and challenges – ensuring you never leave home again without them.



In the game, travel to different cities with your pet as your avatar. Navigate your way through different puzzles and challenges while collecting coins and other bonuses. For added fun, vote on the cuteness of other players' pets and tally up your own "cute score" in-game. With achievements and rewards to be found and collected, purchase in-game items from the pet shop or spin the daily prize wheel for added special bonuses and in-game power ups.



Funding from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support development efforts for PetPride, which is expected to be released in early April 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/petprideapp/petpride/



Supporters around the world can support PetPride by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $1. But for a pledge of $5 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including accessories, in-game bonuses, and more. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About PetPride

For the first time, bring your pet along in-game with PetPride. On a mission to give pet owners an outlet to discuss and bag about their pets via a loveable game, PetPride is expected to make waves around the world upon its release later this year.



