Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Petrochemical Capacity Additions and Recent Developments - February 2014 market report to its offering

Petrochemical Capacity Additions and Recent Developments - February 2014



Summary



The petrochemical industry witnessed various construction activities throughout the globe with most of the news coming from Asia-Pacific. There were six major project related announcements with one announcement each in Saudi Arabia, Germany, Iran, Thailand, India and the US.



In India, JBF Petrochemicals moved ahead with its project and announced engineering phase with a contract to Petron Engineering Construction., In Iran, construction of various chemical and petrochemical plants started construction in Arvand Free Trade Zone (AFTZ). In the US, Northwest Innovation announced the construction of two large methanol plants at Port of Kalama and Port Westward near Clatskanie, Columbia.



Scope



- The alert informs about major developments in the global petrochemicals industry in February.

- It forecasts capacity additions for the four major petrochemical categories across the globe.

- It informs about the plant announcements, project status, deals and contract agreements in ethylene and derivatives industries, propylene and derivatives industries, methane derivatives industries and chlorine derivatives industries.



Reasons to buy



- It helps you to obtain the most up to date information available on global petrochemical industry.

- Understand the macro trends affecting petrochemical capacity additions across the globe.

- Understand the current and likely future competitive scenario.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153291/petrochemical-capacity-additions-and-recent-developments-february-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###