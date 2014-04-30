Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Petrochemical Capacity Additions and Recent Developments - March 2014 market report to its offering

Petrochemical Capacity Additions and Recent Developments - March 2014



Summary



The petrochemical industry witnessed a lot of activity in March, including new investments, project completions and plant closures. Most of the news came from Asia-Pacific, including three new plant announcements. Some plants were briefly shut down either due to maintenance or due to a site accident.



The governments of Saudi Arabia and Turkmenistan have decided to build petrochemical plants. In Singapore, Sumitomo Corporation started Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) plant and in the US, BASF TOTAL started its polyethylene plant. In India, Indian Oil Corporation decided to build a petrochemical complex in Paradip, Odisha.



Scope



- The alert informs about major developments in the global petrochemicals industry in March.

- It forecasts capacity additions for the four major petrochemical categories across the globe.

- It informs about the plant announcements, project status, deals and contract agreements in ethylene and derivatives industries, propylene and derivatives industries, methane derivatives industries and chlorine derivatives industries.



Reasons to buy



- It helps you to obtain the most up to date information available on global petrochemical industry.

- Understand the macro trends affecting petrochemical capacity additions across the globe.

- Understand the current and likely future competitive scenario.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153292/petrochemical-capacity-additions-and-recent-developments-march-2014.html

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