Petrochemicals Annual Deals Analysis 2011 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Petrochemicals Annual Deals Analysis 2011 report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and financings in the petrochemical industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity (PE), venture capital (VC) and partnership transactions registered in the petrochemical industry in 2011. The report gives detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the past five years categorized into deal types, segments, and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial M&A, equity and debt offering advisory firms in the petrochemical industry.



Scope



- Analyze market trends for the petrochemicals industry in the global arena

- Review of deal trends in basic petrochemicals, petrochemical intermediates and derivatives, including ethylene, propylene, fibres, vinyl, styrene, rubber, xylene, methanol, benzene, and toluene segments.

- Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the petrochemicals industry

- Summary of power deals globally in the last five years

- Information on the top deals that took place in the petrochemicals industry

- Geographies covered include – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

- League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs"



Reasons to buy



- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner

- Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry

- Evaluate type of companies divesting / acquiring and ways to raise capital in the market

- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the petrochemicals market

- Identify major private equity/venture capital firms that are providing finance in the petrochemicals market

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry

- Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry

- Identify top deals makers in the petrochemicals market



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/67245/petrochemicals-annual-deals-analysis-2011.html