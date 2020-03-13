Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- The Global Petrochemicals Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2019-2025. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are LyondellBasell, BASF, Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec, DowDupont, Reliance Industries, Sabic, British Petroleum, Chevron Phillips, Formosa Plastics, China National Petroluem Corporation, Exxonmobil & Ineos.



At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are LyondellBasell, BASF, Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec, DowDupont, Reliance Industries, Sabic, British Petroleum, Chevron Phillips, Formosa Plastics, China National Petroluem Corporation, Exxonmobil & Ineos



Market Analysis by Types: Ethylene, Propylene, Benzene, Butadiene, Xylenes & Toluene



Market Analysis by Applications: Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Consumer Goods & Others



Quantitative Data:



Market Data breakdown by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

- Petrochemicals Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [Ethylene, Propylene, Benzene, Butadiene, Xylenes & Toluene] (Historical & Forecast)

- Petrochemicals Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Consumer Goods & Others] (Historical & Forecast)

- Petrochemicals Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

- Petrochemicals Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

- Petrochemicals Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Petrochemicals market report:

1. Why lots of Key players are not profiled in Study?

2. Do Scope of Market Study allows further Segmentation?

---> Yes, for a deep dive we do provide add-on segmentation in premium version of report to better derive market values. The standard version of this report covers segmentation by Application [Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Consumer Goods & Others], by Type [, Ethylene, Propylene, Benzene, Butadiene, Xylenes & Toluene] and by Regions [North America, Europe, China & Japan]



3. What value addition does Country landscape will provide?

---> In the premium version of report, two-level of regional segmentation allows user to have access to country level break-up of market Size by revenue and volume*

* Wherever applicable



HTF MI also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia etc.



