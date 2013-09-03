PetroChina Company Limited (ADR) (NYSE:PTR) Investor Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of PetroChina Company Limited (ADR) (NYSE:PTR) shares over potential securities laws violations by PetroChina Company Limited and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of PetroChina Company Limited (ADR) (NYSE:PTR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of PetroChina Company Limited (ADR) (NYSE:PTR) concerning whether a series of statements by PetroChina Company Limited (ADR) (NYSE:PTR regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



PetroChina Company Limited (ADR) (NYSE:PTR) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $166.54 billion in 2009 to $358.69 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $16.89 billion to $18.84 billion.



Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (ADR) (NYSE:PTR) grew from $66.36 per share in March 2009 to as high as $154.74 per share in April 2011, respectively $150.35 per share in February 2012.



Over the fhalf of 2013 NYSE:PTR shares declined from $145.65 per share in January to $103.49 per share in June.



On August 27, 2013, PetroChina Company Limited announced that on 26 August 2013, it was informed by China National Petroleum Corporation, the controlling shareholder of the Company, that Mr. Li Hualin, Vice President of the Company and Secretary to the Board of Director of the Company, Mr Ran Xinquan, executive Director and Vice President of the Company, and Mr Wang Daofu, Chief Geologist of the Company, are currently under investigation by relevant PRC authorities.



PetroChina Company Limited said that Mr Li Hualin, Mr Ran Xinquan and Mr Wang Daofu have, due to personal reasons, resigned from their respective positions with immediate effect. Mr Ran Xinquan, Director of the Company, has confirmed that there has been no disagreement with the Company and the Board, and there is no other matter that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.



Furthermore, PetroChina Company Limited announced that at its request trading in the H shares of the Company will be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m., 27 August 2013 in The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited pending the release of an announcement containing inside information relating to the Company.



Those who purchased shares of PetroChina Company Limited (ADR) (NYSE:PTR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com