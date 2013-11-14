Petroleum Coke Market 2012 - 2018 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecasts

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Increasing demand for refined petroleum products and the high price difference between heavy and light crude oil are leading to an increase in demand for heavy crude. Availability of crude as well as the increase in production rates is driving the petroleum coke market.



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Petroleum coke is taking over markets like cement and power industry and has also started giving strong competition to coal. Petroleum coke is an excellent and inexpensive product to blend with coal in traditional coal fired boilers. Associated production cost is minimal as it is a by-product of the refining process and its price is determined by competitive steam coal prices.



Market Segmentation



By product type:



- Anode Paste and Anodes

- Graphitized Electrodes

- Carbon Structural Materials



This research report analyzes its market segments and major geographies. This report is a comprehensive study of current trends, industry growth drivers, factors restraining market growth, and market predictions for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of recent technological developments in the field, Porter’s five force analysis, and company profiles of the top industry players. The report provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants in the market. The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



Some of the major players in this industry are Shanghai Yuai Metallurgical Materials Co. Ltd., Pingluo Panson Coal and Carbon Co. Ltd., Huludao City Lianshan Hongda Petro Chemical Factory, Hebei Jujie Carbon Trade Co. Ltd., Leaders International Co. Ltd., Baoding Shangsheng Carbon Co., Tainjin Yue Yang Industrial & Trading Co. Ltd., Shanxi Grandcareer Trading Co. Ltd., Qingdao Duratight Carbon Co. Ltd., Fushun Fareast International Trade Inc., Chino Minerals Corporation, Well United Resources Ltd., M. A. International, Ningxia TLH Industry Trade Co., Batool Organization, and others.



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