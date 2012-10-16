Petroleum Coke Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Increasing demand for refined petroleum products and the high price difference between heavy and light crude oil are leading to an increase in demand for heavy crude. Availability of crude as well as the increase in production rates is driving the petroleum coke market.



Petroleum coke is taking over markets like cement and power industry and has also started giving strong competition to coal. Petroleum coke is an excellent and inexpensive product to blend with coal in traditional coal fired boilers. Associated production cost is minimal as it is a by-product of the refining process and its price is determined by competitive steam coal prices.



Read More: Petroleum Coke Market



Market Segmentation



By product type:



- Anode Paste and Anodes

- Graphitized Electrodes

- Carbon Structural Materials



This research report analyzes its market segments and major geographies. This report is a comprehensive study of current trends, industry growth drivers, factors restraining market growth, and market predictions for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of recent technological developments in the field, Porter’s five force analysis, and company profiles of the top industry players. The report provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants in the market. The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



Browse More Market Reports On Energy Market



Some of the major players in this industry are Shanghai Yuai Metallurgical Materials Co. Ltd., Pingluo Panson Coal and Carbon Co. Ltd., Huludao City Lianshan Hongda Petro Chemical Factory, Hebei Jujie Carbon Trade Co. Ltd., Leaders International Co. Ltd., Baoding Shangsheng Carbon Co., Tainjin Yue Yang Industrial & Trading Co. Ltd., Shanxi Grandcareer Trading Co. Ltd., Qingdao Duratight Carbon Co. Ltd., Fushun Fareast International Trade Inc., Chino Minerals Corporation, Well United Resources Ltd., M. A. International, Ningxia TLH Industry Trade Co., Batool Organization, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report provides an overview of the major market forces responsible for driving and restraining market growth

- It provides up-to-date analysis of current market trends It helps to know about innovative products development and market forecast

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of market projections and segmental behavior

- It also provides detailed analysis of major competitors and their market strategies

- It provides a technological growth map over a time and explains its impact on the market

- It provides a pin-point analysis of the changing competition dynamics and helps to stay ahead in the competition.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/petroleum-coke-market.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



For More Information Visit Us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Contact Us

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com