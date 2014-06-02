PetroLogistics LP (NYSE:PDH) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors who currently hold shares of PetroLogistics LP (NYSE:PDH) shares, was announced concerning whether the takeover of PetroLogistics LP by Flint Hills Resources, LLC, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, Inc is unfair to NYSE:PDH stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of PetroLogistics LP (NYSE:PDH) and currently hold any of those NYSE:PDH shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of PetroLogistics LP (NYSE:PDH breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:PDH investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On May 28, 2014, PetroLogistics LP (NYSE:PDH) announced that it and its general partner,PetroLogistics GP LLC, have entered into an agreement to be acquired by Flint Hills Resources, LLC, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement ("Merger Agreement"), Flint Hills Resources will acquire all of PetroLogistics'outstanding common units for $14.00 per common unit in cash, except for those common units owned by Lindsay Goldberg LLC ("Lindsay Goldberg"), York Capital Management ("York Capital"), PetroLogistics' Executive Chairman and its President and Chief Executive Officer, which will be acquired for $12.00 per common unit in cash.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE:PDH units at $17.00 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NYSE:PDH stockholders.



More specifically, given that Lindsay Goldberg,York Capital,PetroLogistics' Executive Chairman and its President and Chief Executive Officer, owning common units representing, in the aggregate, approximately 73% of the outstanding common units, have already delivered a written consent approving the transaction and have entered into support agreements with Flint Hills Resources pursuant to which they have agreed to support the transaction until it is consummated or until the Merger Agreement is terminated and that no additional unitholder action is required to approve the transaction, the investigation concerns whether the PetroLogistics Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



PetroLogistics LP (reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $750.65 million in 2012 to $757.49 million in 2013 and that its Net Loss of $56.67 million in 2012 turned into a Net Income of 175.04 million in 2013. Shares of PetroLogistics LP (NYSE:PDH) traded in 2013 as high as $16.17 per share and during 2012 as high as $17.00 per unit.



Those who are current investors in PetroLogistics LP (NYSE:PDH) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com