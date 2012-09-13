Recently published research from GlobalData, "Petronas to Form Joint Venture with Versalis – Deal Analysis from GlobalData", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), the Malaysian national oil and gas company, has signed a heads of agreement to enter into a joint venture with Italian company Versalis SpA (formerly known as Polimeri Europa) to develop, construct and operate elastomer plants within Petronas' proposed MYR60 billion ($18.73 billion) Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project in Pengerang, Johor.
