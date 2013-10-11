Pets Gone Wild Now Offers Reasonably Priced Range of Pet Clippers

Capitalizing its in-depth expertise in the field of pet products, Pets Gone Wild is now offering a new and ingeniously designed range of pet clippers at very economical prices. Owing to the high quality and diverse choices of products, today it is a fast flourishing online pet store of Australia. The offered pet clippers are great instruments for grooming pets and are very easy to use, eliminating the need taking pets to professional groomer. Aside from this, instead of metal, the blades used in these clippers are ceramic, thereby preventing overheating.



Professional 30W Dog Clipper is one of the many options available in the broad range of Dog Clippers that Pets Gone Wild has to offer. The quality of this product is unquestionable as it is manufactured as per the Australian Standards and has CE Approval. Divulging more about this professional dog clipper, a representative stated, “The dog trimmer has a powerful, 30 watt motor that allows you to clip the hair for long periods of time. The quiet operation of the professional dog clipper helps to ease the pets by reducing the noise near their ears. With heaps of features such as removable drive-cap for easy cleaning, locking blade hinge keeps blade secure and the clipper blades snap ON and OFF for easy removal and cleaning.”



The wide collection of pet products offered by Pets Gone Wild has everything for a pet lover or a professional pet groomer. Some of the popular products of this online store are automatic pet feeder, pet ramp, pet barrier, stylishly designed bird cages and many other useful products for pet care. Most importantly, all the products are priced reasonably, way below the amount that retail stores generally charge.



About Pets Gone Wild

Pets Gone Wild is recognized as one of the fastest growing online pet stores in Australia. Their staffs are experts in the pet industry ensuring that excellent quality products are being offered to the clients. The online store believes in providing its customers the best online experience ever, so the website has been designed and developed in a user-friendly manner. The site is easy to navigate, easy to search, has great product photography, videos and information.



For more information, please visit http://www.petsgonewild.com.au