Pets Need Not Be Denied Holidays Says LovetoEscape.com

One upside is that more people will be able to take pets with them on holiday – but not every destination provides a warm welcome. There’s no point in taking Fido on your dream holiday if when you get there he’s as welcome as a fox in the henhouse. So it pays to make sure that accommodation advertised as pet friendly truly lives up to its billing.



According to the LovetoEscape study, some things to look out for are: Make sure the facilities are representing themselves honestly – a “lovely garden” isn’t much help if it has no fences and is situated next to a pit-bull breeding colony.



Make sure there is plenty of good local “off lead” walking – it’s not much good to be stuck in the middle of a town where the nearest bit of green grass is the local crown green bowling pitch. Ask whether businesses in the local area are pet friendly – does the village pub accepts dogs and allows them to come in and curl up by the fire? Or would the publican rather shoot them, stuff them and put them on the wall? And is the indoor accommodation itself geared up for four-legged friends? – you don’t want to pay for smashing a ming vase that’s been left at tempting tail wag height. Last but not least, one sure fire way of knowing how pet friendly their accommodation owners are, is by asking whether the owners have pets themselves? LovetoEscape has been described by others as a breath of fresh air in the world of Online Accommodation Websites.



As owners themselves, the three founders of LovetoEscape know that the personal touch is key to satisfying their guests. Traditionally, that means a warm welcome, everything you'd expect and more - whether that's clean sheets and a hearty breakfast, or sound advice on the best local restaurants.



But in today's increasingly connected world, the quality of your web presence is just as important to the success of your business. LovetoEscape.com has been specifically designed to provide the most stress-free and accurate online 'dating agency' for accommodation owners and holiday seekers to connect.



The result is a genuine community, centered around our premium customers, bringing them more site traffic, more quality referrals, more happy customers and more repeat business.



