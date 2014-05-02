Pet's Plus Natural Announces Successful Opening Weekend of Puppy Adoptions

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- With the amount of puppies that are placed in high kill shelters around the country, various organizations work hard to provide these dogs with reliable owners and comfortable homes. Pet’s Plus Natural in Jenkintown has teamed up with Operation Ava and the Humane Society to help these puppies get out of their shelters. At the end of April, Pet’s Plus Natural opened a puppy adoption center in Jenkintown and is proud to announce they have seen great success with a resounding, positive response.



Since the first day of adoption—April 26—the store has seen 15 puppies get adopted, and hundreds more from the community show their support for the adoption process. The store has received numerous calls from residents all over the state of Pennsylvania. The very first day, a child with Down syndrome who shared a special connection with one of the puppies became the first adoptee, and they left the store inseparable. The cost of adoption is $350, where all profits will benefit Operation Ava, a no-kill animal rescue organization based out of Philadelphia. The store has dedicated themselves to finding honest homes with caring and respecting owners for their puppies.



Due to the adoption demand, puppies will be arriving in Jenkintown from shelters situated throughout the country, as the pet store gears its focus on becoming a full time puppy adoption center. To ease the minds of their customers, all puppies available for adoption have received the latest vaccines, have been checked by veterinarians, and neutered. Customers will be able to adopt puppies during store hours, all seven days of the week. Please call 215-690-4277 for further information.



About Pet’s Plus Natural

Pet’s Plus has been a family owned and operated pet store for 30 years, opening its doors in 1984. They have expanded to 10 stores in the greater Philadelphia area, providing a large selection of the finest pet foods, nutrition, animals, supplies, and most importantly, customer service. They offer frequent discounts and pet grooming at all locations.



For more information, visit http://petsplusnatural.com/.