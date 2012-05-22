Pets Plus Natural Announces Three Simple Steps to Teach a Dog Give High Five

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- Pets Plus Natural, is the area's largest provider of specialty grain free, natural, organic, holistic dog food and supplies. If there are any pet owners near and around Philadelphia, a visit to Pets Plus USA is must. The knowledgeable staff there is eagerly waiting for people who love their pets and are looking for either supplies or food.



Last week, Pets Plus USA's CBO explained in a press conference three easy steps to train your dog. He explained the methods to teach your dog how to high five; these are mentioned as follows:



When a person is happy about something he may find himself high-diving one of his buddies. It’s time to get the dogs in on the action too.



1) Shake first



The saying goes, you can’t walk before you can crawl. This situation isn’t any different, so before a dog can high five it will have to learn how to shake. In short one needs to put his hand low, offer it to the dog and say “shake.” If the dog’s paw doesn’t move he can tap it lightly on the back of it to signal what he wants, then reward the dog with a treat once it obeys the command.



2) Want to take it higher



Now that the dog has the shake command down, it’s time to make a little adjustment. Start raising the hand a little higher and say "high five." Your dog should assume that since the hand is out, the person wants something similar to the shake command. When the dog reaches up and hits the hand, give it a treat and move it up a little more.



3) Standing



The trainer will obviously need to alter this for how tall the dog actually is, but eventually he should be able to stand up and have him high five him that way. Never try to have the dog reach higher than it can comfortably. Always be sure to reward the dog and what’s a better way to celebrate a game-winning basket?



