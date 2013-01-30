Pets Plus Online Offers Cats and Kittens for Sale at Family Pet Classifieds

Windsor, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Pet Plus Online is one of the largest and most popular pet directories on the internet that offers a fast and easy way for pet lovers to search for their favorite dogs, puppies, cats and kittens, and enables them to buy their favorite pets on the spot. The pet keepers can also advertise their pets on the website, reaching out to people searching to welcome a new furry family member. It also enable them to shop for their pet supplies through its wide and extensive collection at competitive and affordable rates.



The website maintains a rich collection of healthy pets including cats and kittens from different breeds. The cat breeds ranges from Abyssinian to Turkish Van, all out for sale at affordable prices. Currently, the kittens for sale include Female Ragdoll kitten who is 9 weeks old and a beautiful pure-breed Blue and Ruddy Abyssinian male kittens. The individuals will also be able to find heap of information for each of these pets, including their preferences and how they like to be treated around.



The website not only offers kittens and cats for sale, but they also have a great variety of puppies and dogs. The dogs and puppies collection at the website ranges from Affinpinscher to Yorkshire Terrier. The currently available for sale dogs and puppies are, German Shepherd puppies, Gold retriever puppies, Sheltie Cross puppies, Standard Poodles, and many more at highly competitive prices.



The pet keepers can find all the necessary pet supplies for their cuddly fellow at the website. Moreover, it also provides three different types of paid memberships to the people by the names Silver Membership, Gold Membership and Breeder Profile with varying features. All these membership packages have their own benefits and are available at different rates.



The individuals can subscribe to the website by going on to http://www.petsplusonline.com/ and filling out a personal info form there. This will allow them to get free pet food products, a way to join in the fun and an exposure to their blogs. In addition, they would also be able to download free dog training tips, supplies for their pets and much more exciting stuff.



The website also provides a wider platform to all the pet fanatics across the country to advertise their pets and enables them to target the potential buyers out there.



About Pet Plus Online

At Pet Plus Online, customers can find different breeds of cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies for sale. From small breead to large, they have every kind of dog and cat in stock.



For more information, interested folks are advised to visit http://www.petsplusonline.com/kittens-cats-for-sale or call: 717 - 246 - 0936