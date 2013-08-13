PetSupply101.com Now Offering Flea Products

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- PetSupply101.com, known for their impressive selection of pet products online is pleased to announce that they are now offering flea products for cats and dogs. In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the typical flea activity runs from April through December, with sometime around the end of summer being the peak season.



PetSupply101.com offers a wide range of flea products and pet supplies online. Once fleas get on the dog, they will get in the home, and that is a hard problem to get rid of. PetSupply101.com offers many flea prevention products for both cats and dogs. Prevention is the best step a pet owner can take to keep their pet and home free from fleas.



If flea prevention products such as flea collars and flea topical applications are not used, and the pet gets fleas, then PetSupply101.com also offers many products to help rid the pet and home of fleas. Once fleas penetrate the home, they start to lay eggs and multiply at an alarming rate. They are very difficult to get rid of with out major cleaning, vacuuming, and spraying everyday for weeks. PetSupply101.com offers flea traps, flea sprays for the home, foggers for the home, and outdoor sprays. They also offer flea combs, sprays, and flea dips for a pet that has been infected by fleas. PetSupply101.com offers an outdoor flea spray that can be used in the areas where the dog or cat spends most of their time. This will kill the fleas living in that area and preventing them from jumping onto the pet.



PetSupply101.com is a one-stop shop for all flea products. As always, prevention is the best step to keeping them away from the pet and the home. Knowledge is power when it comes to fleas and be aware of peak flea season. Getting them in the home is a very hard problem to correct, but can be done with the best products available on the market. PetSupply101.com offers all the best products and offers the convenience of online shopping.



About PetSupply101.com

PetSupply101.com is devoted to providing animal lovers with the ability to shop 24/7 for the pet owner’s convenience. They guarantee the best prices on all brand name products and the highest quality of food. With more than 17,000 products available at PetSupply101.com, pet owners will be able to find what they are looking for with a fast shipment for the greatest customer service experience when purchasing all pet items. To learn more about what they offer and PetSupply101.com’s products visit http://www.petsupply101.com.