PetSupply101.com Now Offering New Tips on How to Get a New Kitten on Their Website

Kitten Food – ask the place where the kitten came from what kind of food the kitten has been eating. If the new kitten owner is unsure, asking a veterinarian is a smart step in picking the right food.



Food dishes and water dishes – make sure the appropriate size dishes are chosen for the kitten. Something too big will be overwhelming and dishes that are too small will be quickly outgrown.



Collar – choosing the right new collar for the kitten is important for several reasons. It’s important to have a collar that will come off if the kitten gets caught on something. They love to jump and can easily get the collar stuck, so it needs to break away easily. It also helps if there is a bell on the collar. New kittens are often shy and can be hard to find. If the bell can be heard every time they move, it helps to find them. It’s also important to put an id tag on the kitten with name, phone number, and address. Even if the kitten is to be an indoor cat, they can sneak out very easily.



Litter box – there are several different types of littler boxes to choose from. It’s a personal preference and may change as the new owners get to know the kitten’s habits.



Litter – litter will be needed to fill the litter box as soon the kitten arrives. Show the kitten where the little box is immediately and they will always know where to go. Litters come in varying types including scents, textures, and all natural. This may take trying a few different ones, but eventually a favorite litter will be found.



Bed – kittens seem to sleep wherever they want, but having a bed that they know is just theirs will help them feel comfortable and safe.



Carrier – a carrier will be needed for trips to the vet, vacation, or any time the kitten/cat will be transported.



Toy – toys are very important for all kittens and cats. They love anything and will play with even the smallest little piece of paper. If scratching posts and catnip toys are provided, they are less likely to scratch up their new home with their claws.



