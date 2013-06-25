PetSupply101.com Offers New Tips on What to Do After Getting a New Puppy

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- PetSupply101.com is pleased to offer new tips on what to do after getting a new puppy. If this puppy is a first time pet for the family, it can seem a little overwhelming when the puppy is first brought home. Being prepared is very important to ensure a smooth transition for everyone. Therefore, here is a list of some new tips that PetSupply101.com is offering to make the process easier:



Leash & Collar – Make sure a collar is chosen that will be comfortable and fit properly. The puppy will be growing quickly, so make sure there is plenty of room to grow.



ID Tag – No one likes to imagine their dog getting lost, but if they do, it makes it much easier for the puppy to find their way home if they have an id tag on their collar with their name, phone number and/or address.



Food and Water Bowls – Take into consideration the size the puppy will be at maturity when choosing the size of the water bowls. Tiny little bowls are fine for puppies, but soon they will need bigger bowls so it is smart to get the bigger bowls the first time.



Dog Food – If the puppy is coming from a breeder, ask the breeder what kind of food the puppy has been eating. Changing foods abruptly may be harsh on their stomach, so if a different dog food is going to be used, try to do it slowly by mixing the old and the new for a week or two.



Dog Bed – Choosing a dog bed is another instance when it’s important to take into consideration the size of the puppy at full maturity. Make sure the bed is comfortable and appropriate for the puppy. This will be the favorite place to take a nap for years to come.



Travel Crate – This will be essential when traveling with the new puppy. It can also be used as a tool at home when the puppy is training.



Dog Toys and Treats – Every puppy loves to chew. If there are some toys around that they are allowed to chew, then they are less likely to chew a favorite shoe.



About PetSupply101.com

PetSupply101.com is devoted to providing animal lovers with the ability to shop 24/7 for the pet owner’s convenience. They guarantee the best prices on all brand name products and the highest quality of food. With more than 17,000 products available at PetSupply101.com, pet owners will be able to find what they are looking for with a fast shipment for the greatest customer service experience when purchasing all pet items. To learn more about what they offer and PetSupply101.com’s products visit http://www.petsupply101.com.