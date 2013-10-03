Pettigrew & Associates, Employees Earn Certifications, Promotions, Enhancing the Company's Credentials in Engineering, Surveying and Materials Testing

Hobbs, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Randall (Randy) Pettigrew, PE, Chief Operating Officer of Pettigrew & Associates, P.A., a leader in fully integrated engineering, surveying, and materials engineering and testing in New Mexico, Texas and surrounding states, recently announced promotions and certification accomplishments for three key engineering staff members. Travis Pierson has been promoted to Lab Manager and Lonnie Riley has been promoted to Construction Inspector/Business Development/Engineering Technician IV. In addition, Travis received NICET (National Institute for Certification in Engineering Technologies) Level III certification and Jesse Brainard received NICET Level I certification.



“We are blessed to have some of the most knowledgeable and client-focused personnel in the industry working here at Pettigrew,” said Randy Pettigrew.



Travis Pierson recently received NICET III certification and was promoted to Laboratory Manager. Mr. Pierson began working for Pettigrew & Associates in 1997 and served as Survey Crew Chief from 1997 to 2001. In 2001, Mr. Pierson transferred to the Laboratory where he began working as an Engineering Technician. For the past several years, Travis served as Interim Laboratory Supervisor until his recent completion of the NICET III certification and subsequent promotion. In his new role, Travis will provide day-to-day management of all Pettigrew’s lab and field functions for construction materials testing and geotechnical testing. His responsibilities now extend to ensuring adherence and conformance to Pettigrew’s Safety and Quality Program, national testing standards, and equipment calibration. He will also provide technical assistance to Pettigrew’s clients and oversee Pettigrew’s technician training program.



In addition to his recent NICET III certification, Travis holds a variety of NMDOT and other geotechnical certifications. Travis and his wife, Dominique, live in Lovington, NM and have a 12-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son.



Pettigrew’s Lonnie Riley was promoted to Construction Inspector/Business Development/Engineering Technician IV. Mr. Riley joined the Pettigrew team full time at the end of 2010 as a Construction Inspector/Engineer Technician IV and has worked on a variety of projects over the past three years, ranging from Pettigrew’s energy projects to federal, state, and local municipal projects. In his new position, he adds business development to his responsibilities.



Originally from Houston, Texas, Mr. Riley was employed for over 19 years with the Texas Department of Transportation (DOT) before joining Pettigrew, gaining vast experience in rural and urban roadway and bridge construction, as well as construction observation, inspection, and construction management. He holds certifications in Texas and New Mexico for soils, aggregates, asphalt, and concrete, and has over 20 years of continuing education through the Texas DOT and Texas A&M Extension Services. Lonnie and his wife, Rhondalyn, have owned and operated a third party inspection business for over 16 years. Rhondalyn currently lives in Spring, Texas with their 16-year-old-son and 12-year-old daughter.



Jesse Brainard of Pettigrew & Associates recently earned NICET I certification. Mr. Brainard has worked at the firm for the past eight years. He started his career with P&A as a survey technician and, during his tenure with the company, also worked in materials testing. Currently, Jesse is a Field Technician Supervisor for Pettigrew’s Materials Engineering and Testing Department. In this role, Mr. Brainard is responsible for day-to-day prioritizing, scheduling, and technician daily job assignments. Born in southern California, Brainard moved to Hobbs, NM as a child. After graduating from Hobbs High School, he studied art at New Mexico Junior College and worked in a local retail store. Jesse and his wife, Geneva, reside in Hobbs, with their three young children.



Pettigrew & Associates is currently hiring for a variety of positions. Interested applicants can visit the Pettigrew & Associates Web site for more information at www.Pettigrew.us



About Pettigrew & Associates

For nearly 50 years, Pettigrew & Associates, P.A. has been a leader in fully integrated engineering, surveying, and materials engineering and testing, serving customers in New Mexico, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and other states. A registered women-owned enterprise, Pettigrew & Associates is the only firm located in southeastern New Mexico with the unique to provide all facets of a civil design project in-house, including planning, preparation of funding applications, Right of Way services, geotechnical investigations, design and construction engineering, surveying, monumentation, and additional services such as construction management, inspection, materials testing, and staking.



CONTACT:

Julie Hayes

100 E. Navajo Drive, Hobbs, NM 88240

575.393.9827

http://www.Pettigrew.us