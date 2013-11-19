Pettigrew Ceo Honored as 2013 Nmsu Distinguished Alumna

Hobbs, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- On Friday, October 25, 2013, New Mexico State University recognized the 2013 Distinguished Alumni, which included Debra P. Hicks, PE/LSI, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pettigrew & Associates (P&A), a leader in fully integrated engineering, surveying, and materials engineering and testing, serving customers in New Mexico, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and other states. .



For the past 56 years, the NM State University Alumni Association has presented accomplished alumni with the association’s highest honor—the Distinguished Alumni Award. The award carries on the tradition of excellence New Mexico State University has upheld throughout the years, and each Distinguished Alumnus is selected based on personal accomplishment, professional achievement, or charitable service. Since the award's inception in 1956, New Mexico State University has recognized 448 alumni as standouts in their community, University, and career fields.



Debra Hicks was honored this year by the NMSU College of Engineering. As a student at NMSU, Debra Hicks started as a summer intern at Pettigrew & Associates in 1979. When she graduated from NMSU with a degree in Civil Engineering, she joined the firm as an engineer.



After several years of successful project completion, Mrs. Hicks purchased the firm in 1990 and is now President and CEO. Mrs. Hicks serves as the Principal Engineer in responsible charge for design, construction, and geotechnical engineering on all projects for which the firm is Engineer of Record.



Mrs. Hicks has stayed involved with NMSU. She currently serves as president elect for the Academy of Civil, Agricultural, and Geological Engineering (CAGE) and served on the 2013 Presidential Search Committee.



In addition to being honored as a Distinguished Alumna, Debra Hicks has received a variety of other awards and notable recognition, including being recognized earlier in the year by Albuquerque Business First as a Women of Influence for her outstanding achievements, receiving top honors in the category of Business Services.



This year, 11 college alumni were honored. In addition to Debra Hicks, the list of honorees for the NM State University Distinguished Alumni Award also included Calvin (Herb) Ward, College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences; Chris Baker, Dr. Ramoncita Maestas, and Dr. Patrick Kerry Moore, College of Arts and Sciences; Lee Ellen Banks, College of Business; Eduardo Holguin, College of Education; Alfred Paul Chavez, College of Extended Learning; Margaret McCowen, College of Health and Social Services; and Raul Prieto, International and Border Programs. The Honorable J. Paul Tyler, a graduate from the College of Arts and Science, was honored with the James F. Cole Memorial Award for Service.



For more information on the NM State University Distinguished Alumni Award, contact the Alumni Relations office at 575.646.5572 or tallman@nmsu.edu



For nearly 50 years, Pettigrew & Associates, P.A. has been a leader in fully integrated engineering, surveying, and materials engineering and testing, serving customers in New Mexico, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and other states. For more information on employment and internships offered by Pettigrew & Associates, contact Erica Cruz at 575.393.9827 or visit www.Pettigrew.us



About Pettigew

For nearly 50 years, Pettigrew & Associates, P.A. has been a leader in fully integrated engineering, surveying, and materials engineering and testing, serving customers in New Mexico, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and other states. A registered women-owned enterprise, Pettigrew & Associates is the only firm located in southeastern New Mexico with the unique to provide all facets of a civil design project in-house, including planning, preparation of funding applications, Right of Way services, geotechnical investigations, design and construction engineering, surveying, monumentation, and additional services such as construction management, inspection, materials testing, and staking.