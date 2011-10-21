Petunia Pickle Bottom Diaper Bags Added to CuteDiaperBags.org

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2011 -- The Cute Diaper Bags website recently added Petunia Pickle Bottom Diaper Bags to their product lineup. Visitors to the affiliate site will be able to learn about and purchase the Boxy Backpack, the Cosmopolitan Carryall and the Petunia Pickle Bottom Cake Society Satchel. According to site owner Adriana Copaceanu, the 11 year old diaper bag line has been popular among celebrity moms like Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Melissa Joan Hart.



“I can’t remember if it was the colorful design or the fact that you could wear a diaper bag on your back that made me fall in love with the Petunia Pickle Bottom Boxy Backpack,” said Copaceanu. “Petunia Pickle Bottom Diaper Bags definitely have that wow factor, but they’re very functional at the same time. The Boxy Backpack has room for four bottles, plus there are two roomy pockets for diapers and wipes. With Petunia Pickle Bottom Diaper Bags, you don’t have to sacrifice style in order to bring everything you need for the baby.”



Cute Diaper Bags features several of the brands popular styles including their top-of-the-line Petunia Pickle Bottom Cake Society Satchel. Site visitors will be able to see a range of designs including the Buttercream Cake, the Black Walnut Cake and the Berry Chiffon Cake.



“The Society Satchel is quickly becoming one of our top sellers,” said Copaceanu. “It’s a very versatile bag… you can wear it as a hobo, a shoulder bag or a backpack. Plus it’s quite roomy.”



To see which Petunia Pickle Bottom Diaper Bags colors and styles Cute Diaper Bags has, visit the site at (http://cutediaperbags.org/petunia-pickle-bottom-diaper-bags/).



About Cute Diaper Bags:

CuteDiaperBags.org features diaper bags from several different designers, including OiOi, JJ Cole, Skip Hop, Fleurville and Diaper Dude. Their specialty is chic diaper bags that look more like handbags or messenger bags. The site maintains a partnership with Amazon.com, so that customers are able to receive their products in 48 hours or less.