Pexa Joins the British Marine Federation in Its 100th Year

West Yorks, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Pexa, the specialist supplier of surface finishing materials to the energy and other high tech markets, is delighted to announce its membership of the British Marine Federation (BMF). Pexa’s energy infrastructure business supplies paints and other surface coatings for offshore equipment including wind turbines and other renewable energy platforms, together with oil rigs and other storage and exploration infrastructure. Managing Director Jim Rowbotham said “Joining the British Marine Federation puts us at the heart of the UK’s marine community and will allow us to develop our know-how in the supply of products into this important sector. We look forward to participating and meeting our fellow members to learn more about what they do”.



Pexa is also focusing on the marina and harbour sectors with its range of moisture cured urethane coatings, which offer 10 year durability on steel structures such as sheet pile harbour walls. The products can be immersed in water within half an hour of application and can be used to maintain harbour walls between tides without special equipment. In addition the highly attractive range of finishes can be used on bridges, railings and other infrastructure around marinas, protecting these investments and providing a durable, good looking appearance.



The British Marine Federation represents a wide range of businesses in the leisure, superyacht and small commercial marine industry. The 1500+ membership base is diverse and represents the UK marine supply chain. Founded in 1913, this year sees its 100thanniversary.



About Pexa

Pexa is a supplier of high technology materials to the energy, aerospace, defence and electronics industries. We are trusted partners of brand leading industrial product manufacturers; we employ progressive supply chain systems to deliver our promises. Our mission is to assist our customers to meet their own business objectives using our products and services; these products include surface finishing materials, aircraft maintenance products, application equipment and unique packaging solutions.



Pexa Ltd

Springwood Business Park

Burrwood Way

Holywell Green

West Yorks

HX4 9BJ

England

Tel - +44 (0) 1422 314400

Fax - +44 (0) 1422 314401

Web – http://www.pexa.co.uk/en/sectors/energy

Contact – Jim Rowbotham, Managing Director

Email – jim.rowbotham@pexa.co.uk