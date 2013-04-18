Peyronies Openly Discussed Online at Peyronies.us

Johnson, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Peyronies is a condition that affects men that are 40 or older. It’s a condition until recently that wasn’t openly discussed and that made it difficult for men searching for information, facts, and the latest treatments to find what they were looking for. Finally, a website that openly discusses this condition and provides men with the type of information they are looking for.



Doctors say that around 10% of men are affected with Peyronies, but because it is such an intimate condition, affecting the penis, it is often not reported to a doctor. This is a condition that can become extremely painful and cause bending of the penis. Many times men do not seek medical treatment until they can no longer bear the pain. This is also why it has been difficult to find information on this condition online, or at least information that one could rely on. There are a number of myths associated with this condition.



Peyronies is not a new condition, and was once thought to affect those men who had excessive sexual intercourse. It dates back to 1587. It was not given its current name until later when the surgeon to King Louis XIV, François Gigot de la Peyronie described the cases of three men with fibrous, thickening of the penile shaft with painful erections and penile curvature in 1743 some one and a half centuries later.



Today, Peyronies is still a condition that afflicts men and it is still a condition that is largely talked about behind closed doors. While men should not feel ashamed, they do, and that stigma needs to be stopped according to peyronies.us .



