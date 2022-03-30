Pfizer and Alex Therapeutics to Provide Digital Solutions to German Patients

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- Digital therapies represent a huge growth area in German healthcare and have the potential to give many more patients access to a much broader selection of choice. Germany is one of the world's largest unified healthcare markets and now Pfizer and Alex Therapeutics have formed a collaboration in order to improve access. The collaboration will make clinically validated, evidenced-based therapies available to patients across Germany and provide a more personalised approach. Pfizer is renowned as being a cutting-edge pharmaceutical company and Alex Therapeutics is a digital therapeutics business based in Stockholm. Together, the two bring a range of skills and experience to the table, including in AI and software development as well as medicine and clinical validation. The collaboration will lean on Alex Therapeutics' AI powered digital therapeutics platform, which combines two key therapies (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy) so that patients can receive treatments that are specifically tailored to their individual, unmet needs.



As pharma recruiters focused on supporting cutting edge developments in life sciences, a team like EPM Scientific is vital for a myriad of projects like the Pfizer and Alex Therapeutics collaboration, which are designed to improve efficacy and reach and prioritise patient experience.



There are many different roles available via EPM Scientific today, including Clinical Supply Chain Manager, Associate Director Global Scientific Affairs and Validation Specialist.



The team at EPM Scientific said, "At the heart of every organisation are its people, and in Life Sciences it's no different. We predict in 2022 the demand for talent will not slow down, with particular interest in talent that can take your drug, device or therapeutic application through from conception in Research & Development all the way to Clinical. Sales & Marketing is also another area of growth for us in 2022.



The world has never looked so keenly into Pharma and Life Sciences. As the vaccines have been, and continue to be, rolled out worldwide, talent shortages have also never been more prominent. There are plenty of opportunities for strong talent to making moves across new studies and add another life-changing project to their CV."



