Pfizer and AWS Working Together to Speed Up Clinical Operations Trials

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- Technology is vital to optimizing the process of clinical operations trials in the near future - and this has been brought one step closer by the news that Pfizer and Amazon Web Services are now working together to make this happen. The collaboration is designed to create innovative, cloud-based solutions that will improve how medicines are designed and delivered for clinical trials, as well as how they are distributed for testing in clinical trials. The Pfizer Amazon Collaboration Team initiative will bring together AWS machine learning, storage, security, analytics etc with Pfizer's lab, clinical manufacturing and clinical supply chains. One example of the way in which the collaboration could make a big difference is with respect to continuous clinical manufacturing processes - integrating predictive maintenance capabilities created by AWS machine learning services can produce many benefits, including maximizing equipment uptime. The main objective for the two partners is to help Pfizer produce new drugs more rapidly and reliably.



EPM Scientific was established in 2012 and has provided a wealth of support to talented people in clinical operations careers keen to take a bold next step. The firm's expertise and resources have also made it a go-to for enterprises focused on collaboration and innovation. Cloud-based web solutions, such as those that are part of the Pfizer Amazon Collaboration Team initiative are changing the life sciences industry, including for those in clinical operations careers. EPM Scientific provides reliable support and partnership for individuals and organizations keen to take definitive next steps. The firm has access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and has established connections with hiring managers across the sector. Using a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, EPM Scientific is able to cater to any kind of hiring need. Expertise at the firm is broad-ranging and extends from clinical operations careers to roles in legal and compliance, quality and regulatory.



One of the key reasons why EPM Scientific is such a vital partner to those in clinical operations careers is the nationwide reach that the firm has when it comes to networks and jobs. The firm operates across the country, including in major locations such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition, EPM Scientific has access to a reliable global network, as the team in America is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. Plus, it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Talent drives growth and this is something that the firm has focused on, investing heavily in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Today, there are many different roles available via the firm, including for those in clinical operations careers. Current opportunities include Director Scientific Services, Product Quality Manager and QC Technician [Stability].



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



To find out more about clinical operations careers visit https://www.epmscientific.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact EPM Scientific USA: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about EPM Scientific services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.com.



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.