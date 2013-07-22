Pfizer Inc in Consumer Health (World) - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Pfizer Inc in Consumer Health (World)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Pfizer Inc is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies by revenue. Since re-joining the consumer health industry in earnest with the 2009 acquisition of Wyeth, the company has firmly entrenched itself in the global top 10. The company's recent operational upheaval is expected to place greater pressure on its consumer division to help drive revenue. With strong support from management, Pfizer should continue its strong growth in the industry during the forecast period.
Euromonitor International's Pfizer Inc in Consumer Health (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Health industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Health in Mexico
- Sanofi in Consumer Health ( World)
- Reckitt Benckiser Plc in Consumer Health (World)
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc in Consumer Health (World)
- Corporate Strategies in Consumer Health (World)
- Merck KGaA in Consumer Health (World)
- Bayer AG in Consumer Health (World)
- Johnson & Johnson Inc in Consumer Health (World)
- Pfizer SA de CV in Consumer Health (Mexico)
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co in Consumer Health (World)